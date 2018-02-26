More Winter Weather Expected Monday for Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) More snow is expected to blanket southern Idaho and northern Nevada today. The National Weather Service Boise has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that will remain in effect in most areas until 11 a.m. The advisory indicates there could be periods of snow that will cause difficult travel conditions. Use Idaho 511 for updated road conditions. For some areas the NWS Boise has put out a special Winter Weather Message for later today including the following areas: