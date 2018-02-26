More Winter Weather Expected Monday for Southern Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) More snow is expected to blanket southern Idaho and northern Nevada today. The National Weather Service Boise has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that will remain in effect in most areas until 11 a.m. The advisory indicates there could be periods of snow that will cause difficult travel conditions. Use Idaho 511 for updated road conditions. For some areas the NWS Boise has put out a special Winter Weather Message for later today including the following areas:
Southwest Highlands and Southern Twin Falls County
- Snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions.
Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected.
- Until 2 PM MST this afternoon.
- Be prepared for reduced visibility at
times.
Eastern Magic Valley and Lower Snake River Plain,
including Burley, Shoshone, American Falls and Pocatello.
- Snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions. In
addition, some reductions to visibility are expected.
Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected.
- Until 11 AM MST this morning.
- Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will
cause patchy blowing and drifting snow.
Humboldt County and Northern Elko County
- Snow. Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute.
- Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with localized amounts up to 7 inches, are expected.
- Until 4 PM today.
- Be prepared for reduced visibility at times.