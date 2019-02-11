More Winter Weather For Magic Valley, Western Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Be ready for more snow this week, forecasters have issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the Magic Valley and western Idaho this Monday.

Winter Weather Advisory map courtesy National Weather Service Boise

The National Weather Service in Boise has issued the advisory for northern parts of Twin Falls County along with Jerome and Gooding counties. Areas along the Interstate 84 corridor leading to the Treasure Valley are also included in the advisory. Snow is expected to impact the morning commute for many heading out this morning.

The advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Areas in the advisory could see anywhere from two inches to four inches of snow in higher elevations. Drivers could encounter slick conditions along with reduced visibility because of windy conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

Drivers can go to the Idaho Transportation Department website, 511.idaho.gov , for the latest road conditions across the state.