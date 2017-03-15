No Shock Idaho Economy Tied to Guns

Where big game hunting is popular, you’ll find states where the gun industry plays a role in economies.

Firearms sales are down following the election of a President friendly to outdoor sports and the Second Amendment.

WalletHub has some facts-and-figures available on the firearms industry and states. It isn’t just all about the manufacture of firearms. Some very liberal states are home to some brand name manufactures. We’re talking about related industries. Just think about the number of people in Southern Idaho making custom holsters! Idaho is 5 th most dependent state on the gun industry. Many of our neighbors are also at the top of the list.

