One Hospitalized after Forklift Pins Chobani Employee

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Emergency crews were called out early this morning after a Chobani factory worker was pinned by a forklift. According to Twin Falls Fire Battalion Chief Ron Aguirre, the emergency call went out at around 4:37 a.m. at the Chobani yogurt plant in southeast Twin Falls. Crews found a man in his mid-30's with his legs pinned under a forklift that had toppled over. Aguirre says two engine crews used extrication equipment with help from Magic Valley Paramedics and other factory forklift operators to lift the piece of equipment off the man. The worker was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley with significant injuries to his leg. Aguirre says he is not sure what caused the forklift to tip over.