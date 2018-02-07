Paul Brown of the Discovery Channel's Auction Kings is coming back to the Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show in Twin Falls to help you determine if your family heirlooms and artifacts have money value or just sentimental value.

Paul will do 5 shows over the course of the Home and Garden Show.

Friday February 16th, 2018 - Noon to 2pm and 5-7pm

Saturday February 17th, 2018 - 10am to Noon, 1-3pm, and 4-6pm

His show is always a hit so get there early and bring your treasures to be appraised. You are only allowed 2 items so pick your best and bring them to the Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show.

The Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show is February 16-18, 2018 at the CSI Expo Center in Twin Falls. Friday and Saturday 10a-8p and Sunday 11a-4p. Brought to you by Stotz Equipment with a special presentation by Kimberly Nurseries.