Perrine Bridge Gets A Shout-Out On National TV

A former local weatherman gave Twin Falls some national loving. Some of you are familiar with RFD-TV (it’s carried by Dish Network and I also believe Direct TV). The channel features agricultural news and a blend of musical and entertainment programming.

Meteorologist Tim Ross has fond memories of his time here at Channel 11. As he said while on-air he met his wife during his time in Southern Idaho.

During a morning forecast he also showed off some of his own artwork, including a painting of the Perrine Bridge from a perspective in the Snake River Canyon.

The aerial shot during the weather segment makes me long for spring. You can actually see some green!

Thinking about the bridge, it’s very possible it’s one of the most photographed sites in the country that isn’t a building or monument.

A few years ago a friend visited from out-of-state and we grabbed lunch at Canyon Crest. He kept getting out of his seat and walking to the windows. For outsiders the bridge and the view are breathtaking.