Phone Scam is Using CSI Number
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A recent phone scam has hijacked a College of Southern Idaho number to get personal information from victims.
According to CSI, the caller is using the number 208-732-6669 and then asks for banking and credit card information. CSI officials say the school has no involvement with such activity and say several people from the Magic Valley have reported getting calls from the number. In a statement, the college believes the scammers are using what is known as internet calling, or VOIP, to make calls.
The technology allows users to assign a number of their choice. There are also a number of phone apps that allow calls to be made in a similar way. CSI says if anyone gets a similar call from someone asking for personal information to not respond and end the call.