Police Investigating Death of Four Horses in West Idaho

PAYETTE, Idaho (KLIX) Authorities are investigating a possible case of neglect after several houses died in western Idaho as temperatures hit near triple digits this week. Originally, the Payette County Sheriff's Office had been called out Sunday after a citizen called to report several dead animals. Deputies found four dead horses in a pasture with a water tank that was empty. The sheriff's office spoke to both the owners and neighbors and handed the case to the local prosecutor. Since the initial call the sheriff's office determined the property was within the city limits of Payette and turned the case over to the police department which said in a statement that it would conduct a thorough investigation. Payette Police said that if it is determined the animals died from neglect that it would charge those responsible.

!WARNING! Photos below show the dead animals: