President of Mormon Church Leaves Utah Hospital

Eric Hawkins, a spokesman for the Utah-based Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, says that President Thomas S. Monson was released from the hospital in Salt Lake City on Wednesday evening.

Hawkins said Thursday that Monson plans to resume his normal schedule and duties.

Monson, considered by followers to be the religion's prophet, was taken to the hospital Monday evening because he was not feeling well. He's since received treatment and fluids.

Monson spoke to church members last weekend at the religion's twice-yearly conference in Salt Lake City but skipped some sessions on Saturday and Sunday.

He's been the church's leader since 2008.