Public Input Sought for Idaho’s Long-range Transportation Plan

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The Idaho Transportation Department is seeking public input for its long-range plan.

The department said Friday that comments are being taken through April 10 but in an effort to get people up close and personal with them through public meetings scheduled for late March at each district office.

Department staff will broadcast a presentation about the draft plan and attendees will be able to ask questions and submit comments during the events. Magic Valley residents can attend starting a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26. It will be held at the region office located at 215 South Date St., Shoshone.

If you can’t make the meeting, you can listen and comment by calling 844-740-1264 and using the access code 803-061-105.

The plan identifies how future funding, technology, demographics, and economics will shape transportation in Idaho to the year 2040.

The draft plan was developed over a two-year period, and included meetings with the public, stakeholders and transportation professionals across the state, the department said. It also included an online survey and conversations about existing transportation infrastructure, future conditions, needs and issues Idaho can expect over the next two decades.

In addition to the meetings and commenting online , comments can be e-mailed to lrtp@itd.idaho.gov or sent a hard copy to:

Idaho Transportation Department

Attn: Planning Services

3311 W. State Street

Boise, ID 83703