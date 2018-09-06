Public Invited to View 100 South Project Plans

JEROME, Idaho – The public is invited to a public meeting to view and comment on design plans for the widening and realignment of U.S. Highway 93 near Idaho Highway 25 – “another project to improve the corridor,” according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

The meeting is schedule from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game office, 324 South 417 East in Jerome County. ITD staff will be available to answer questions about the proposed design, which, a news release on Thursday explained, will include:

Reconstruct current lanes to serve as future northbound lanes

Add two new southbound lanes west of the current alignment

Construct a median to separate northbound and southbound lanes

Widen the intersection and turn bays at ID-25 and 100 South Road

Improve drainage

The news release further explained:

The 100 South Road project will extend planned widening of US-93 for approximately 2.3 miles through the ID-25 and 100 South Road intersections. Land purchases will be necessary to facilitate construction. … Construction for the 100 South Road project is scheduled for 2022. Additional corridor projects include the recently completed construction through 400 and 500 South Roads, construction through the 200 South Road intersection in 2019, and improvements through the 300 South Road intersection in 2024.

ITD will accept comments through Sept. 26.