Ranking Idaho’s Best Colleges

The right college isn’t always easily found.

According to WalletHub the budget conscious can still find four good choices on Idaho and some not far out-of-state.

The University of Idaho is ranked best in state, followed by Northwest Nazarene University, Boise State and Lewis-Clark State College.

The rankings include not only cost and teacher/student ratios but also safety, graduation rates and earning potential. You can learn more by clicking here .

This is the Idaho breakdown:

Top 4 Colleges & Universities in Idaho

With that in mind, here’s a closer look at some of the top schools and how each performed in certain metrics:



School Snapshot: University of Idaho (1 = Best)

1 st – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 3 rd – Net Cost

– Net Cost 2 nd – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 1 st – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 1 st – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 2 nd – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 1 st – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: Northwest Nazarene University (1 = Best)

1 st – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 4 th – Net Cost

– Net Cost 3 rd – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 4 th – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 3 rd – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 1 st – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 2 nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: Boise State University (1 = Best)