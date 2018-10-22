Ranking Idaho’s Best Colleges
The right college isn’t always easily found.
According to WalletHub the budget conscious can still find four good choices on Idaho and some not far out-of-state.
The University of Idaho is ranked best in state, followed by Northwest Nazarene University, Boise State and Lewis-Clark State College.
The rankings include not only cost and teacher/student ratios but also safety, graduation rates and earning potential. You can learn more by clicking here.
This is the Idaho breakdown:
Top 4 Colleges & Universities in Idaho
With that in mind, here’s a closer look at some of the top schools and how each performed in certain metrics:
School Snapshot: University of Idaho (1 = Best)
- 1st – Admission Rate
- 3rd – Net Cost
- 2nd – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 1st – On-Campus Crime
- 1st – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 2nd – Graduation Rate
- 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary
School Snapshot: Northwest Nazarene University (1 = Best)
- 1st – Admission Rate
- 4th – Net Cost
- 3rd – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 4th – On-Campus Crime
- 3rd – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 1st – Graduation Rate
- 2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary
School Snapshot: Boise State University (1 = Best)
- 3rd – Admission Rate
- 2nd – Net Cost
- 4th – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 2nd – On-Campus Crime
- 2nd – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 3rd – Graduation Rate
- 3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary