Ranking Idaho’s Best Colleges

Source: WalletHub

The right college isn’t always easily found.

According to WalletHub the budget conscious can still find four good choices on Idaho and some not far out-of-state.

The University of Idaho is ranked best in state, followed by Northwest Nazarene University, Boise State and Lewis-Clark State College.

The rankings include not only cost and teacher/student ratios but also safety, graduation rates and earning potential.  You can learn more by clicking here.

This is the Idaho breakdown:

Top 4 Colleges & Universities in Idaho

With that in mind, here’s a closer look at some of the top schools and how each performed in certain metrics:
 
School Snapshot: University of Idaho (1 = Best)

  • 1st – Admission Rate
  • 3rd – Net Cost
  • 2nd – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 1st – On-Campus Crime
  • 1st – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 2nd – Graduation Rate
  • 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: Northwest Nazarene University (1 = Best)

  • 1st – Admission Rate
  • 4th – Net Cost
  • 3rd – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 4th – On-Campus Crime
  • 3rd – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 1st – Graduation Rate
  • 2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: Boise State University (1 = Best)

  • 3rd – Admission Rate
  • 2nd – Net Cost
  • 4th – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 2nd – On-Campus Crime
  • 2nd – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 3rd – Graduation Rate
  • 3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary
