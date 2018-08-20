Red Flag Warning For Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Red Flag Warning will kick in at noon today for most of southeastern Magic Valley as a chance of thunderstorms and winds make their way across the area.

The special warning will last until 8 p.m. in areas impacted by the thunderstorms. Wind gust could get as high was 30 m.p.h in some areas.

...An upper low will drop into the region Monday bringing

scattered to numerous thunderstorms to the Boise, Payette, and

Western portions of the Sawtooth Forests. Some of these cells

should produce wetting rains. This system is also expected to

bring strong and gusty winds across the southern portions of the

Idaho BLM lands from Boise through Twin Falls...