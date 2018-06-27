Rexburn Woman Sentenced for Crash that Killed Two

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) A Rexburg woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for two counts of vehicle manslaughter and aggravated DUI on Monday at the Jerome County Judicial Annex.

Fifth Judicial District Judge Eric Wildman noted additional charges. Shentasha Bybee, 21, faced driving under the influence charges after she crashed into a minivan that killed three people in November 2017. The other charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

“Count two, vehicular manslaughter, I will imposed a unified sentence to 15 years, five fixed, 10 indeterminate, and count four aggravated DUI, I will impose a unified sentence for 15 years, five fixed, 10 indeterminate. I will have the sentences run concurrently,” said Wildman.

During the hearing, the judge said due to Bybee's age and as a first offense, the court agreed with the plea agreement. The sentence is comprised of a five- years fixed and 10-indeterminate sentence.

“I will not impose a fine in this case because there has been substantial restitution and child support, I will imposed a license suspension of five years,” he said.