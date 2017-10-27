Soldier Head wound Described at Bergdahl Hearing

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — An Army National Guard sergeant has testified about seeing a fellow soldier shot in the head while searching for Bowe Bergdahl. National Guard Staff Sgt. Jason Walters testified about the July 2009 mission during a sentencing hearing for Bergdahl. Bergdahl faces up to life in prison after pleading guilty to charges of misbehavior before the enemy and desertion. Walters said he saw blood fly from the head of a comrade who was shot in the head and suffered a traumatic brain injury. Wounds to several service members are part of prosecutors' case that Bergdahl deserves stiff punishment for endangering comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009. He was held by Taliban allies for five years. The judge recessed the hearing until Monday when the prosecution is expected to call its final witnesses.