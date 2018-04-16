Storm Spotter Class Today in Jerome

Magic Valley residents who enjoy learning about weather patterns and phenomena are invited to a training workshop this evening in Jerome.

The Severe Weather Training Workshop, sponsored by the National Weather Service and co-hosted by Twin Falls County Office of Emergency Management and the Jerome County Office of Emergency Management, is scheduled for 7 p.m. today at the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office Training Room, 2151 S. Tiger Dr.

According to information from the emergency management offices, training will include definitions and climatology of severe weather, training on cloud and storm recognition, storm hazards and safety tips and weather reporting procedures.