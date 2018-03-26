Study Says People Love Dogs More Than Other People

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

Two recent stories back up a study claiming people like dogs better than other people.

most people would first help a distressed dog before another human being

The allegations a puppy was fed to a snapping turtle in Idaho.  The other is the charge a woman in a neighboring state cooked a live dog.

To call the public response raging would be a good description.  I’m reminded of a video we saw some years ago where it appeared some of our troops serving overseas tossed a puppy over a cliff.  One video did more to change public opinion about war than any battlefield casualties.

Ilovemydogsomuch.com has the story about the study.  It says most people would first help a distressed dog before another human being.

Filed Under: bill colley, Dog, dogs, idaho, ilovemydogsomuch.com, Preston Idaho, puppy
Categories: Colley's Commentary, General, Idaho News, Lifestyle, News, Science, Top Story, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top