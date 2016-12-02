Super Cold Front Bringing Frigid Temps To Magic Valley Next Week
If you think it's been cold in the Magic Valley over the past few days, just wait until early next week when an incoming cold front gives us a real taste of winter.
our coldest day is set to be next Wednesday, December 7 when lows will be in the low teens
The following graphic was shared by the National Weather Service in Boise.
According to Weather.com, our coldest day is set to be next Wednesday, December 7 when lows will be in the low teens and highs (if you can call them that) will only top out in the low 20's. Yikes.
The Weather Underground shared the same cold story.
With all that great weather news in mind, here's a neat life hack to help you deal with your windows fogging up in the winter. Sure hope you like kitty litter.
As it turns out, we're fortunate in Idaho. Some other parts of the country could be as much as 30 degrees below normal temps by this time next week.