Teen Super Smash Bros Tournament Planned At Twin Falls Library
Now that Magic Valley students are on summer break, it's going to mean that Twin Falls' parents are going to have to start getting creative when it comes to keeping their kids entertained. With the weather not fully expected to cooperate on Saturday, here's an event that might interest the teen gamers in your family.
Saturday, May 26, starting at 10 AM, the Twin Falls Public Library is hosting a Super Smash Bros tournament for kids 11 to 18 years of age. This is a free event, and includes all necessary equipment.
The tournament will last until 4 PM, at the library's location on Fourth Avenue East, according to the library's event page. The Twin Falls Public Library also reminds everyone that the building will be closed on Memorial Day.