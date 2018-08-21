The Handmaid’s Tale in Idaho?

Source: WalletHub

Maybe Paulette Jordan is on to something.

The survey claims Idaho is the second worst place in the country to be a woman

The woman nominated by Idaho Democrats for Governor is considered a trailblazer by some because she could be a first.  The first woman as Governor in this state.

According to WalletHub Idaho is a harsh place if you aren’t a man.  The survey claims Idaho is the second worst place in the country to be a woman (Utah is labeled the worst).  Washington State is considered 9th best and Oregon and Montana are in the middle.  Wyoming is 30th overall.

Idaho’s low ranking comes from a very low score for education and health.  You can see the rankings and methodology here.

