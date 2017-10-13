Traveling to East Idaho This Afternoon? Watch for Blowing Dust

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX) If you have plans to travel to eastern Idaho this afternoon watch for blowing dust. The National Weather Service is predicting winds to pick up this afternoon beginning at noon and last until about 9 p.m. Travelers are being advised to watch for blowing dust while driving Interstate 15 and other area roads. Winds could get up to 20 mph and reduce visibility to zero with dirt coming off of loose farm fields. The NWS advises people to drive cautiously because zero visibility can happen instantly. The areas most impacted are expected to be north of Idaho Falls. Parts of the eastern Magic Valley will see snow stick to the ground briefly this afternoon and evening. NWS Pocatello is predicting anywhere from one to three inches of accumulation in areas around Burley, Rupert and Heyburn. Mountain areas of southern Idaho are a different story: