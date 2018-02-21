Twin Falls’ Hobby Lobby Could Become The Best Place For High School Senior Pictures
We don't even have our Hobby Lobby in Twin Falls yet and I already have high expectations for it. And so do many High School seniors.
Apparently, sneaking in to a Hobby Lobby and hiding in the fake flower sections and taking glamorous photos is the cool new thing to do. And honestly - some of these pictures look really good! The only issue I see is that many high school kids leave a mess of fake flowers after they are done and the cleanup is left to the Hobby Lobby employees.
Will this happen in Twin Falls? We'll find out later this year when our Hobby Lobby moves in to the Magic Valley Mall where Macy's is currently.