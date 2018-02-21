We don't even have our Hobby Lobby in Twin Falls yet and I already have high expectations for it. And so do many High School seniors.

Apparently, sneaking in to a Hobby Lobby and hiding in the fake flower sections and taking glamorous photos is the cool new thing to do. And honestly - some of these pictures look really good! The only issue I see is that many high school kids leave a mess of fake flowers after they are done and the cleanup is left to the Hobby Lobby employees.