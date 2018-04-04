Twin Falls Library Enlists Stylists For Father/Daughter Event

Being the father of a 16-year-old girl, I have to admit that scrunchies and ball caps were my savior from time to time when having to deal with making my daughter presentable as a young child. The Twin Falls Library has a neat event coming up this week to help dads with similar grooming disabilities.

" Daddy Daughter Hair Day ," is Saturday, April 7, and is free. This event will teach dads, uncles, grandfathers--really any male family caregiver--how to properly step in, and handle the duties of helping beatify the wonderful little girls of Twin Falls. Space is limited, so call ahead of time.

Pillar 31 will be sending stylists to the event to show how it's done. For more details, visit the library's webpage .