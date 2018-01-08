Wanted: Emmanuel Acosta

This weeks wanted by Twin Falls County Sheriff's is 28-year-old Emmanuel Acosta. This man is wanted for a probation violation on the original charge of felony Driving Under the Influence. If you have any information on Acosta, call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, you cane remain anonymous and might be eligible for a cash reward. You can also can report information to www.343cops.com and Twin Falls County Sheriff's officials will be given the information.