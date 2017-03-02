Weekend Weather Will Start Off Great, But Watch Out For Sunday

Our weekend weather should be interesting. Yes, "interesting" is the word I'm looking for. The good news is it should start out great, but then comes Sunday. Oh, Sunday.

Let's focus on the good part. The weekend will start off nice. Other than dealing with some clouds, Saturday should be dry with highs around 50 and maybe a little higher. But, then late Saturday night and into Sunday, there's yet another storm coming in off the west coast.

Rain showers should start late Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service. But, as temperatures drop on Sunday, that rain will become white. Yep, snow again.

The official forecast, as it stands now, calls for less than a half inch during the day on Sunday. But, another half inch or so is possible Sunday night.

If you read the fine print, you'll notice the extended forecast doesn't give us much of a break. There's at least some kind of chance for snow showers all the way through Wednesday.

Give me a break. Or, more accurately, give us all a break.