Wind Advisory for Eastern Magic Valley and Beyond
UPDATE: The Wind Advisory has been extended to central parts of the Magic Valley to include Jerome, Twin Falls and surrounding communities, which will go into effect at 3 p.m.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Wind Advisory is in effect from noon today until 9 p.m. Friday for much of the eastern part of the Magic Valley in the Mini-Cassia area to the east. The National Weather Service in Pocatello issued the warning for winds, west-southwest, from 25 to 35 mph with gust as strong at 45 mph. The communities impacted include: Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, and Lava Hot Springs.
Strongest crosswinds on I-84 from Burley to the Utah
border, including Yale, Idahome and Sweetzer Summit. Highway 93
from the Nevada Line to Bellevue. I-15 from Pocatello through
Blackfoot. Highway 39 from American Falls to Sterling and the
surrounding Eastern Magic Valley, Southern Snake Plain, Southern
Highlands and Fort Hall Tribal lands
The NWS Pocatello say driving may be difficult in the winds, especially for high profile vehicles. They recommend slowing down and keep both hands on the steering wheel.