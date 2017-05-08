Wood River Valley Hit by Extensive Flooding

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) Blaine County residents are being warned to be prepared to evacuate amid flooding recently spurred by warmer temperatures. The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and county commissioners say people may be evacuated at a moment’s notice. Numerous videos posted to social media during the weekend showed extensive flooding in and around Ketchum along the Big Wood River and other streams flowing into the valley. The sheriff’s office says it will notify people by the Code Red Emergency Alert Notification system if there is a need to evacuate a specific area or if the power will be shut down. The sheriff’s office encouraged anyone without it to sign up for it, you can find it HERE . The Blaine County Sheriff also advised residents to follow its Facebook page for updates and current conditions.

Blaine County Officials have provided these tips for people to stay safe and be prepared:

• Stay away from all flood waters!!! This includes the creeks, rivers, and standing water.

• High flows are dangerous. A person and even a car will be quickly swept away by floodwaters.

• DO NOT swim, walk, or allow children or pets to play in the floodwaters. Floodwaters can be contaminated by such things as flooded septic tanks and other hazardous materials. Numerous dangers may lie hidden beneath floodwaters including electrical wires, which could result in electrocution.

• Obey road closures and evacuations. They are in place for your safety! Roads and pathways can be washed out beneath muddy floodwaters.

• The worst flooding can occur between midnight and early morning hours. Stay vigilant! If you need to quickly evacuate in the middle of the night, have a plan.

• Beware of trees located in or near floodwaters. Water can saturate the root structure, causing large trees to become unstable and fall.

• If you see something – Say something! If something looks unusual or concerns you, notify your local officials. For NON-EMERGENCIES call Blaine County Dispatch at 788-5555 or 911 for an emergency.