I'll start this off by saying that I love soccer. I played from Kindergarten through High School and I have coached my kids for about 10 years. In that time I've seen soccer grow in popularity and it surprises me that Idaho still ranks at the bottom of a recent study of soccer loving states.

WalletHub says that out of nearly 300 cities in the United States with college or professional soccer teams, Boise ranks at 262 and Pocatello ranks even lower at 274! Moscow seems to like soccer a bit more ranking up at 238 (maybe they saw a boost since the World Cup was just in Russian and Moscow searches were probably up?).

I know there are those that do love soccer in Idaho though - in Twin Falls on Sunday afternoon after France beat Croatia 4-2, I was driving on Blue Lakes and passed a car with a passenger holding the French flag (not the white one for surrender) out the window.