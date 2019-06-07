15 New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Spoiler Images

The following post contains SPOILERS for Avengers: Endgame . I mean obviously. The word “spoilers” is in the headline.

Avengers: Endgame has been out in theaters for well over a month now, with over $800 million in domestic grosses, and $2.72 billion in total ticket sales worldwide. So at this point it feels safe to share a couple spoiler-y high definition photos from the movie. But if you disagree, get out! Run away! Spoilers! They’re coming right for us! Don't look at it. Shut your eyes! Don't look at it, no matter what happens!

For the brave few who are willing to continue, here are some stills from Avengers: Endgame ’s most famous moments, including the introduction of Mark Ruffalo as the new, smart Hulk, Chris Evans finally getting to declare “Avengers assemble!” and the incredible roster of heroes charging into battle. There’s even a couple stills of the moment when all the female Avengers assemble to help Captain Marvel. Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.