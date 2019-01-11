2019 Twin Falls Rotary Death By Chocolate

Scrap your new year resolutions for a bit and get in on the Twin Falls Rotary fundraiser Death By Chocolate! If you can't crap your resolution use the day as a cheat day or convince yourself that since you will be eating chocolate for a good cause that the calories and sugar won't count against you.

Proceeds from Death By Chocolate go to local charities. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door on the night of the event, January 31st from 6-9pm at Canyon Crest. Along with all the delicious chocolate at the event there will also be live music, auction items, raffle prizes, and a no host bar.