Twin Falls Death By Chocolate Cancelled; Rescheduled For 2022

Dang it! One of my favorite events of all time has been cancelled for 2021. Death By Chocolate has been cancelled for 2021 and a date has been rescheduled for 2022.

Death By Chocolate was actually supposed to happen today, Thursday, January 28th but unfortunately, due to COVID 19 the event had to be cancelled. It typically is a well attended fundraiser at Canyon Crest Event Center. And by well attended I mean it is almost impossible to walk through the place because everyone loves it so much.

The Rotary Club of Twin Falls sent out a release stating that the event will be rescheduled for February 3rd, 2022 and in the past 15 years the fundraiser has raised over $400 thousand dollars. The money benefits local charities and project held by Twin Falls Rotary.

Death By Chocolate is exactly that too. Every year they get a ton of businesses together to create decadent chocolate creations and everyone with a ticket can try as much as they can muster. I never make it through all of them but I try really hard. There is candy, brownies, cookies, cakes, unique creations and so much more.

They typically have music playing and a live and silent auction as well. It is really sad that COVID has caused another amazing event to get cancelled but that has to mean that next year it is going to be bigger and better than ever. I am definitely looking forward to February 3rd, 2022.

