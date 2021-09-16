7 Real Things I Believed About Idaho That Ended Up Being Untrue
I didn't grow up in Idaho and I never actually visited here before I moved from Las Vegas in 2008. I grew up down in Salt Lake City and Idaho was always a joke state to us. We would say that the only good thing to come out of Idaho was I-15 southbound. Boy was I wrong. I've been here for more than a decade and I'm still constantly inspired and surprised by this state.
I'll say this now: I prefer Idaho to Utah. When we visit family in Utah it is only for short trips. We'd rather use our long vacations camping somewhere in Idaho. I don't know where the hate for Idaho came from as a kid or why we thought is was a terrible place, but there are some specific things that I thought about Idaho that ended up being untrue.
- The first myth is a common one in every state: that Idaho is nothing but cows and potatoes. We know, living here that Idaho is so much more.
- We also believed that Idaho was a dirty and barren state, void of any beauty. Wrong again: Idaho has some of the most beautiful lakes and forest areas I've seen.
- Even though we had maps and globes, for some reason I believed that Idaho was a tiny state.
- Idaho is a desolate state full of only small towns and cowboys is a pretty common misconception.
- Along with me not knowing that Idaho is a big state, I didn't know the panhandle went all the way up to the Canadian border.
- Everyone learns how to drive when they are young and get their driving license when they are 14. This may be true for some, but it isn't the norm.
- Nobody ever visits Idaho unless they have family there. Big myth - people come from everywhere to visit this beautiful state.
Did you ever hear any crazy stories about Idaho that were untrue?