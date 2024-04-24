Idaho Drivers Encouraged to Pee Outside

Look, I’m not a 20-something. Some things were easier then. I could drive long distances and didn’t always need a bathroom break. Now I take a water pill every morning. Known in medicine as a diuretic. I also drink more than a gallon of water every day and start my mornings with two cups of black coffee. Needless to say, I need to pee a lot!

Saturday afternoon I was driving to Idaho Falls. I was about an hour down the Interstate and realized nature was calling. There’s a rest stop just this side of Massacre Rocks and I chose to stop. Rest stops aren’t my favorite places to visit. Once I stopped at one on Interstate 15, and a fellow followed me into the loo and wanted to be my friend. Even if I was that kind of guy, and I’m not, a place where people relieve themselves isn’t very romantic.

When I got out of my car Saturday, a couple of walking dogs told me the toilets were out of service, and the building was locked tight. You can see from the photograph that the windows also need a wash.

I was never so happy to visit American Falls in the aftermath. I made it just under the wire. As I left the convenience store I bought more coffee. To keep me alert, the clerk gave me a free banana (which was Sunday’s breakfast).

I posted my story about the rest stop on Facebook and there were some unusual replies. People asked why I didn’t walk around back. First, the road loops around the building, so there’s no privacy. And there are cameras. Let’s just say that because if what I do for a living could become news my employer wouldn’t be pleased. I’ve relieved myself out in the desert, but unless a satellite is watching, I’ve been fine.

Another response came from a truck driver. He told me many of the potties are closed for repairs to Oregon. Didn’t anyone in government consider some options?

