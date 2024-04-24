Idaho Drivers Encouraged to Pee Outside

Idaho Drivers Encouraged to Pee Outside

Credit Bill Colley.

Look, I’m not a 20-something.  Some things were easier then.  I could drive long distances and didn’t always need a bathroom break.  Now I take a water pill every morning.  Known in medicine as a diuretic.  I also drink more than a gallon of water every day and start my mornings with two cups of black coffee.  Needless to say, I need to pee a lot!

Saturday afternoon I was driving to Idaho Falls.  I was about an hour down the Interstate and realized nature was calling.  There’s a rest stop just this side of Massacre Rocks and I chose to stop.  Rest stops aren’t my favorite places to visit.  Once I stopped at one on Interstate 15, and a fellow followed me into the loo and wanted to be my friend.  Even if I was that kind of guy, and I’m not, a place where people relieve themselves isn’t very romantic.

When I got out of my car Saturday, a couple of walking dogs told me the toilets were out of service, and the building was locked tight.  You can see from the photograph that the windows also need a wash.

I was never so happy to visit American Falls in the aftermath.  I made it just under the wire.  As I left the convenience store I bought more coffee.  To keep me alert, the clerk gave me a free banana (which was Sunday’s breakfast).

I posted my story about the rest stop on Facebook and there were some unusual replies.  People asked why I didn’t walk around back.  First, the road loops around the building, so there’s no privacy.  And there are cameras.  Let’s just say that because if what I do for a living could become news my employer wouldn’t be pleased.  I’ve relieved myself out in the desert, but unless a satellite is watching, I’ve been fine.

Another response came from a truck driver.  He told me many of the potties are closed for repairs to Oregon.  Didn’t anyone in government consider some options?

News Radio 1310 KLIX logo
Get our free mobile app

12 'American Idol' Stars Who've Died

You'll find eight Top 12 finalists on this list of American Idol stars who've died. That includes a winner, a third place finisher and several more artists fans loved rooting for.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Filed Under: American Falls, diuretic, Massacre Rocks
Categories: General, Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News, Twin Falls News

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX