A Lantern Festival Will Be At Albion Haunted Mansions

If you are looking for something fun and different to do this weekend for Easter, Albion Haunted Mansions are hosting a fun event you may not want to miss. It will be a lantern festival.

These aren't like the lanterns you take camping with you. These are sky lanterns that you can decorate and send off into the sky. You can decorate it however you want. I have seen people decorate the lantern with loved ones names who passed away or life goals. They float up and light the sky.

The event itself is completely free on April 20th and starts at 7 p.m. which is pretty amazing. All you have to do is purchase the lantern. They run $20 prior to the event and the price goes up Sunday, the night of the event.

They are also going to have other entertainment there including a bagpipe concert, fire performers, wagon rides, volleyball, disc golf, horseshoes, tours and more!