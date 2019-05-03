Without spoiling too much about Avengers: Endgame (here, anyway), the ending of the film does leave a huge question about Spider-Man and his high-school buddies — particularly since Spider-Man is the very next Marvel hero to get his own movie; this summer’s Spider-Man: Far From Home .

There hasn’t been a new Far From Home trailer for months, perhaps because showing much more of the movie would spoil Avengers: Endgame . But now that the movie is out, a new trailer is imminent. Trailer Track says it is due any day online, likely early next week, and this one will address the end of Endgame. They claim the trailer even includes an introduction warning viewers about potential spoilers:

In an interesting move, the trailer is set to be accompanied by a special message from Tom Holland, warning viewers that the trailer will contain spoilers for Avengers: Endgame . The special clip was sent out, alongside the new trailer, to German cinemas today – indicating an imminent online release on the horizon. Now we know why the Russo Brothers spoke of a ‘spoiler ban’…

That refers to the Russos’ comments earlier this week on Good Morning America , claiming that by next Monday it’s okay to talk about spoilers for Endgame . (Previously, they’d begged people not to spoil the movie using the hashtag #DontSpoilTheEndgame.) The timing suggests they were trying to preemptively warn people that as far as protecting spoilers are concerned, we’re in the endgame now.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in theaters on July 2.