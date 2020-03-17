A Store I Would Hate to Lose

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I’m not brand loyal. When I shop for a car I look for a good deal and the nameplate doesn’t mean as much as price. When I buy shoes I usually buy New Balance but it’s because I know what size fits my feet. I need a size not often found in stores and sometimes need to purchase online.

I like McDonald’s, although. If I pull off a highway exit and see a Burger King and nothing else, then I’m having a Whopper for lunch.

The way ownership sees it, they can save on some building maintenance and get customers under one roof.

When I grocery shop I like convenience and price. On Saturday mornings it usually means Walmart or Winco because both are close to home. On weekdays and driving home it’s often Smith’s. The staff is efficient and friendly and you generally can’t beat prices. The case lot sales stock my pantry. Smith’s and Fred Meyer are both owned by Kroger but aren’t twins. Old Fred is very well appointed, has a wider selection but always seems to take a bigger bite out of my wallet.

I hope the parent company doesn’t do in Twin Falls what it did in Idaho Falls. You can get all the details from East Idaho News and by clicking this link.

Apparently, I’m not the only one who enjoys shopping at Smith’s. A petition is being passed and asking the company to save the store. Kroger has a different position. Two stores, one company. Same as here in Twin Falls. The way ownership sees it, they can save on some building maintenance and get customers under one roof.

Could it happen here?