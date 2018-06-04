10 Translations of Idaho Speed Limits for Out-of-State Drivers

License Plate Translation

My dad used to remind me the limit part of speed limit was the most important.

California tags suggest you drive at 100 MPH and weave in and out of traffic.

He reminded me not to expect any grace if I happened to be driving 57 in a 55 mile per hour zone. I’m reminded in Idaho we’re told you won’t get any break for exceeding the limit. It should remind us exactly what a sign posted means for drivers, however.

On the Interstate it appears to translate several different ways.