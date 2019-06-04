‘American Idol’ Tryouts Coming to Spokane

You can follow in the footsteps of Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood because "American Idol" is coming to Spokane for tryouts!

The 18th season of "American Idol" (Season 3 under new ownership) will debut this fall and the producers are looking for the next American Idol and it could be you!

There are two ways to audition. You can register for in-person auditions here or submit an online audition video.

"AI" came to Coeur d'Alene last year and it looks to be a hot spot for upcoming talent.

September 8 is the official day to sing in front of the judges so mark it on your calendar and start practicing!

Get more details on "American Idol" and the auditions here .