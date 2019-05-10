‘Avengers: Endgame’s Coolest Prop Is Getting Its Own Toy Version

The following post contains toy spoilers — TOYLERS — for Avengers: Endgame .

If you’ve seen Avengers: Endgame then you know that the coolest prop in the film (at least the coolest prop that hadn’t appeared in an earlier Marvel movie, like Cap’s shield or Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet‚ is the gauntlet Tony Stark builds out of his Iron Man armor to hold the Infinity Stones. I’m not sure if it’s given an official name in the film, but apparently it’s called the “Power Gauntlet” — because that’s what this very cool-looking toy version from Hasbro is called. Here it is in its box:

And here it is on display (you can also display it with the fingers closed into a fist):

Hasbro

The description from Hasbro:

Imagine possessing incredible, reality-altering abilities with the MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES AVENGERS ELECTRONIC POWER GAUNTLET. The intricately detailed design of this electronically articulated POWER GAUNTLET is inspired by the AVENGERS: ENDGAME movie. When activated, the POWER GAUNTLET’S 6 infinity Stones pulsate with glowing light. Pushing the Infinity Stone at the center of the POWER GAUNTLET activates sound effects inspired by AVENGERS: ENDGAME. The POWER GAUNTLET’S highly articulated fingers can be locked in a clenched fist position, allowing the item to be displayed in an appropriately powerful pose. Requires 3 1.5V AA batteries. Available at most major retailers. Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse .

The Gauntlet will retail for $99.99 and should be available in the fall of 2019. And really what better way to say you love someone 3,000 that to buy them a Power Gauntlet?