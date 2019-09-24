Boise Business Gives Employees A $30,000 Raise

Can you even fathom walking into work one day and your boss tells you you are getting a $30,000 raise?!!! I would be dancing around the office, screaming my head off! One Boise business did just this and a lot of mouths dropped.

Gravity Payments in Boise is a credit card processing company that starts their employees at a $40,000 a year salary. CEO, Dan Price told everyone at that pay yesterday that they will instantly receive a $10,000 bump and over the course of the next four years, their salary will rise to $70,000!!! That's life-changing!

According to an article on KTVB, Price gave his employees at their Seattle branch a similar pay increase. The motivation behind the pay increase is that it motivates employees to make a long-term commitment to the company.

The raises will help employees get out of debt, invest more in the company's 401k program.

Price says he hopes other companies will follow suit. I wouldn't complain about that!