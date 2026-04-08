The Roman Catholic Diocese of Idaho has good news and bad news. People are joining the church in droves, but not many men want to be priests. You can read about the challenge at this link. But it’s not the first challenge Catholics have faced in Idaho. Or what became Idaho. Many of you learned in school that the Cataldo Mission is the oldest building in Idaho. It’s now the centerpiece of a state park, but remains church property and occasionally still hosts Masses.

Times Have Been a Lot Tougher

The first priests who established the mission had challenges most of us can’t fathom. Some indigenous people weren’t happy with outsiders, and especially those carrying a new theology. In the museum near the mission is a quote on the wall from a tribal leader. He explained his people thought the priests would stay for a short period of time and then leave. Instead, the priests and the church became a center of cultural and civic life.

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Visiting the mission is a challenge if you have a disability. The building is on the crown of a hill, and parking is a distance away, requiring a walk up a slope. But once inside, you’ll be amazed. The walls were painted with berry juice, as paint was in short supply. I had a few minutes alone and prayed before others arrived.

There are Some Restrictions

You’re free to take pictures. Until you enter the museum, you’ll be asked to leave if you do. I didn’t get an explanation, but I assume the indigenous people don’t want some of the sacred displays to become postcards. I would wholly respect their wishes. The mission is located off I-90, between Coeur d’Alene and Kellogg.