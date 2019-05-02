Boise State Baseball Uniforms Unveiled

Boise State is getting ready to "play ball", baseball that is with the first season in nearly four decades just 10 months down the road and today the broncos unveiled their uniform combinations.

Boise State will have a home, road and a pair of alternate jerseys in 2020. A cream top has the “BRONCOS” word mark across the chest in blue with orange outline. It will be worn with matching pants at home games. The road gray has the “BOISE STATE” word mark across the front in blue with orange outline and will be worn with matching pants.

The Broncos will also don blue and orange alternate jerseys. Either can be worn with white or gray pants giving Boise State three options at both home and away games. Like the cream and gray, the blue is a button down jersey. It has the Boise State logo on the left breast and orange striping down the front and around the neck. The orange jersey is a pull over top with a retro “Broncos” script that Boise State fans may remember from football helmets worn 1997-2001.

Each jersey has the Mountain West Conference logo on blue and orange on the left sleeve and all but the blue top have the Boise State logo on the right sleeve.

The Broncos play their first game of the 2020 season, Feb. 25 at Washington. Boise State opens a four-game series with Northern Colorado, Feb. 28 to start an 11-game homestand.