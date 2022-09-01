The unofficial end of summer is here, and while that will make many sad, the weather will more than makeup for it, as it continues to feel like it. The heat may be sticking around, but the focus will turn to fall activities as September has begun, and summer 2022 closes this weekend. With the holiday taking place, many will take advantage of it to have one final weekend to enjoy before things get busier and there aren't any breaks until the holidays later in the year. If you are on the fence about what to do this weekend, do not fret, there is tons to do and very little chance you will be bored this Labor Day weekend in the Magic Valley. Here are some events to consider and check out this weekend.

Thursday, September 1 Through Monday, September 5 - Twin Falls County Fair

Credit: Greg Credit: Greg loading...

To many, the Twin Falls County Fair is one of the best events of the year that takes place in Twin Falls. Fried food, rides, games, shopping, petting zoos, concerts, rodeos, and so much more all in one location. There is so much to do that it is nearly impossible to do it all in one day. While the weather may be hot this weekend, don't let that stop you from getting out and enjoying all the events and festivities. Tickets to enter the fair are $9 for adults. Click the link in the paragraph to see all the events that the fair has to offer this year, as well as pricing.

Thursday, September 1 - Taco Trek Ride

Credit: Rawpixel Credit: Rawpixel loading...

For those that were unable to make it last month, it is time for another Taco Trek Ride. The Taco Trek Ride is a free event and is the perfect way to meet fellow riders in the community, get some exercise, as well as enjoy some good food. For those interested, you will meet at Trek Bicycle, located at 1542 Fillmore Street in Twin Falls. Show up between 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM to sign a waiver and get your wristband. You must have a helmet for the ride, and a bike. The ride will depart at 6:30 PM, take bike-safe routes on a 2.9-mile ride at an average pace of eight miles per hour to Koto Brewing Company, where you can enjoy $2 off tacos and beverages. They will depart around 9 PM and return to Trek around 9:30 PM. For any questions, you can call Trek Bicycle at 208-733-1319.

Thursday, September 1 Through Saturday, September 3 - Magic Valley Stampede Rodeo

Credit: Dulcey Lima on Unsplash Credit: Dulcey Lima on Unsplash loading...

With the fair being in town this weekend, you know the rodeo has to come with it. The Magic Valley Stampede Rodeo begins on Thursday and will take place every night through Saturday. Tickets to the rodeo are $14, and that also gets you into the fair. The rodeo will take place at 7:30 PM each night, and there are special seats available for an extra cost. For more money, you can get a table for four in what is called preferred reserved seating. Click on the link to get tickets, and figure out which night or nights work best for you.

Friday, September 2 - Adult Time at Jump Time

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

It is the first Friday of the month and that means it is time once again for adult time at Jump Time. The first Friday of every month is when the trampoline park, Jump Time has a special allotted time for anyone over the age of eighteen to come in and have fun, kid-free. The session runs from 9 PM until 11 PM and costs $18, but that includes unlimited jumping for two hours, popcorn, and a drink. You can upgrade the drink to an alcoholic beverage for $2 more. Jump into the pit, play dodgeball, work on your flips, or play basketball without having kids in your way or worrying about them being hurt. This is your time to have fun and be a kid again.

Saturday, September 3 - NPC Southern Idaho Showdown

Credit: Satyrenko Credit: Satyrenko loading...

For all those gym rats that look to tone their bodies or those that envy and enjoy a fine specimen, make sure to stop by Orpheum Theater this weekend to take in the NPC Southern Idaho Showdown. Bodybuilding is an art form that takes a ton of time, dedication, and discipline. The contestants have dedicated years to forming their bodies, and this is a chance for them to show it off and compete. The show begins at 10 AM, with tickets being $20 for prejudging and $30 for the finals at 6 PM. If you have never been to a body-building contest, this is your chance to admire some of the best physiques you will ever see.

Saturday, September 3 - Float For Hope

Credit: VW Pics Credit: VW Pics loading...

With summer winding down, time to float and kayak the Snake River is limited. If you plan on going this weekend, why not do so by making a few new friends and also helping out a good cause? The Dragonfly Hope Foundation is holding its annual Float for Hope event this weekend beginning at 11:30 AM at Centennial Park. Everyone will gather at 11:30 AM, and the goal is to be in the water by noon and return between 3 PM to 4 PM. The event is free, but all donations are welcome. For those unfamiliar with the foundation, they help raise awareness for mental health and those struggling with suicide. Bring your canoe, kayak, paddle board, or inner tuber and enjoy an afternoon on the river with some new friends, all while helping suicide prevention.

Saturday, September 3 - Heath Clark Band Concert

2nd on South Market Facebook 2nd on South Market Facebook loading...

For all the Heath Clark Band fans in the area, they will be performing this weekend at 2nd South Market at 7:30 PM on Saturday. If you have never heard of the band, they have been together for years and are a staple of Twin Falls. They perform at multiple events throughout the year and across the area. Heath Clark Band has performed at events such as Kimberly Neighbor Day, Back the Blue, the Cassia County Fair, the 9/11 Memorial Event, and much more. Head out to 2nd South Market this Saturday and have your choice of food and enjoy some live music as you sip a beer, eat and enjoy the environment.

Saturday, September 3 - Boise State vs Oregon State

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The long offseason is over and college football is officially back. Boise State will kick off their season on the road in Corvallis when they take on the Oregon State Beavers at 8:30 PM on ESPN. With the extended week, you can make the long trek to Corvallis and take in the season opener in person, or make sure you are home and have your DVR set to watch the game live from your living room. The offseason has been long, and now Saturdays can be filled with Bronco football once more.

Sunday, September 4 - Hagerman Farmers Market

Credit: Hagerman Farmers Market Credit: Hagerman Farmers Market loading...

It is the final weekend of the Hagerman Farmers Market, and if you have not been yet, you will want to go this Sunday. The farmers market runs from 11 AM to 3 PM and isn't like most in the area. There will be live music, laser tag, horse rides, and of course fresh fruits, vegetables, and local hand-crafted items. The drive is beautiful and if you don't go this weekend, you won't be able to again until next year. Make some time and head out to Hagerman this weekend.

Sunday, September 4 - Scotty McCreery Concert

scotty-mccreery-truck-break-in Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

While the fair has many activities and events, one that many are anticipating the most is the concert that will be taking place this Sunday. Former American Idol winner, Scotty McCreery will be performing this year at the fair. The concert starts at 7:30 PM and tickets start at $28 in advance, or $23 the day of, but that includes $9 to enter the fair as well. For those unfamiliar with Scotty McCreery, he performs such hits as '5 More Minutes, 'You Time' and 'Damn Straight.' Get your tickets today, and enjoy a country star live-in concert this weekend.

Get our free mobile app

The summer may be ending, so why not get out, celebrate, and have fun this weekend to enjoy one last long weekend? Stuff your face, ride some rides, enjoy a concert, jump on trampolines, kayak the river, and take in bodybuilding this weekend. There is much to do and getting to it all isn't possible, so plan accordingly. Have fun this Labor Day weekend and be safe in whatever you choose to do.

Beat the Heat at Shoshone Ice Caves Looking to get away from the heat? Head underground out in the middle of the southern Idaho desert at the Shoshone Ice Caves. Go from one extreme to another, 100 degrees above ground to below 30 degrees underground.