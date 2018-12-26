Bowl Game Between Boise State And BC Suspended Due To Lightning

This year's First Responder Bowl which featured Boston College and the Boise State Broncos was called in the first quarter because of weather.

BC was leading 7-0 with about five minutes left in the first quarter when lightning ended the game. There are currently no plans to make the game up, which was determined to be a no contest. The game was being played at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

Boise State ended the 2018 season with a 10-3 record and a national ranking of 25th.