Build-A-Bear Boise Celebrates National Teddy Bear Day and You Save BIG

If you've got more than one child, we know that sometimes going to all of them to make a new furry friend at Build-A-Bear isn't always the most affordable family outing. That's why we're always keeping our eyes open for ways for you to save on the experience!

One of those opportunities is coming up this weekend. Build-A-Bear Workshop at Boise Towne Square Mall will celebrate National Teddy Bear Day September 7-9. During the the three day event, guests can come stuff their exclusive 2019 National Teddy Bear Day Bear for just $6.50! That's a steal considering that most bears at the workshop range $12-$22 dollars on any given day! The discounted bears are available all three days while supplies last but if your kiddos want to give Build-A-Bear's mascot, Bearemy, a big hug, he'll be at the workshop Saturday starting at 12 p.m. He'll also be making a special appearance at the Idaho State Capitol on Sunday at 2 p.m.

For the first time ever, Build-A-Bear has also offered an invitation for Walmart stores across the Treasure Valley to participate in National Teddy Bear Day fun as well! Parents can swing by participating stores to pick up a pre-stuffed 2019 National Teddy Bear Day Bear at the discounted rate during the celebration!

The holiday is also a way for your kids to pay it forward to kids in need! September 2-9, Build-A-Bear wants you to post photos of your kiddos with their new teddy bear friend or with Bearemy on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using #NationalTeddyBearDay. For each photo posted with the hashtag, the Build-A-Bear Foundation will donate a teddy bear for a child in need to hug, up to 50,000 bears! They'll find those kids through working with charities like United Ways and the Boys and Girls Club.