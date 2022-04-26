The Magic Valley Mall is a luxury to have in Twin Falls. It supplies plenty of shopping, a movie theater, an arcade, food, and even a playground. It is nice to be able to walk through it during the holidays or to escape the cold or heat and have multiple options. There are a few open areas, and it is a little small, but overall it supplies what the residents of Twin Falls need. As some stores have closed, and certain areas remain unoccupied, it raises the question of what stores could the mall use, and what do the people of Twin Falls want to see available for their shopping needs?

Magic Valley Needs a Macy's

Credit: Townsquare Media Credit: Townsquare Media loading...

With Shopko having closed a while ago, a massive part of the mall remains unused. It would be perfect for a big chain clothing store, and what better option than Macy's. They are a little pricier than some may like, but their products are good, they offer a wide variety, and they could fill the space. Jewelry, men's clothing, women's clothing, children's clothing, bedding, bath, and so much more, Macy's would thrive in a place like Twin Falls and would save those that use them the hassle of driving to Salt Lake City or Boise.

Why is There No Apple Store?

Credit: Trac Vu on Unsplash Credit: Trac Vu on Unsplash loading...

Apple Stores are some of the most popular stores in malls across America, and it is disappointing that Twin Falls doesn't have one in the Magic Valley Mall. You can check out new products, play on the ones they have, and have them fix issues you have with your own. People in Twin own Apple products, so not having one seems wrong.

Mrs. Fields Cookies is Delicious

Isabella and Zsa Fischer on Unsplash Isabella and Zsa Fischer on Unsplash loading...

Every mall needs a Mrs. Fields Cookies. They are some of the best cookies on the planet, and nothing beats a nice break from shopping to have a delicious cookie in the mall. They also have some of the best-looking and tasting cookie cakes as well.

Every Kid Needs a Disney Store

Credit: Kadyn Pierce on Unsplash Credit: Kadyn Pierce on Unsplash loading...

Sadly, Disney Stores across America have been closing, but all kids should deserve to experience one. What kid growing up didn't want to nose dive into the giant pile of stuffed animals? While those are a thing of the past, there is still something magical about a Disney Store that kids deserve to experience and enjoy.

Lids is a Must for All Hat Wearers

Credit: Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash Credit: Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash loading...

As someone that wears a hat every day, there needs to be a Lids store nearby at all times. This is one of my go-to stores whenever in a mall, and the Magic Valley Mall having one would be much appreciated. Many in the area wear hats, and odds are lids would do good business in Twin Falls.

Why is See's Candy Only a Pop-Up?

Credit: Vstock LLC Credit: Vstock LLC loading...

See's Candy is in the Magic Valley Mall, but only during the holidays. That is where the problem is. See's should be in the mall year around, and would likely do very well. They offer some of the best candy around, and it is always a good treat when shopping in the mall.

Victoria's Secret Needs to Return

Credit: Uliana Kopanytsia on Unsplash Credit: Uliana Kopanytsia on Unsplash loading...

For all the ladies and their significant others, Victoria's Secret would be a happy addition to the Magic Valley Mall. They seem to thrive wherever they are, and Twin seems like it would be no different. A mall without Victoria's Secret just seems wrong and off in today's world. There is one in almost any mall you enter, so why not in Twin?

Build-A-Bear Needs to Come to Twin

Build-A-Bear Workshop Make-A-Wish Event In New York City Gustavo Caballero, Getty Images loading...

While many of us didn't have Build-A-Bear growing up, kids today do, and they love it. If you have never been or taken a child, then you have no idea what you are missing out on. It is a fun way to entertain them for a bit, and also have a friend that can last them a lifetime, hopefully. With the long winters in Twin Falls, it would be a fun way to get the children out of the house and into a warm setting to keep them entertained for a little bit.

Go! Calendars, Toys and Games is a Must

Credit: Robert Linder on Unsplash Credit: Robert Linder on Unsplash loading...

Going along with entertainment during the long winters, there needs to be a store in the mall for games. To get through those long, cold days and nights, sometimes a good board game is all the family needs. Go! stores have become popular over the last few years and Twin would benefit from one greatly. It is one of my go-to stores every time I am in the mall in Boise.

Bring Back Hasting's

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

While most of the stores on this list are a possibility to come back, Hastings sadly is not. They closed all their stores in 2016 but based on talking with residents of Twin Falls, it is one of the most, if not the most, missed stores in the area. If Hastings could find a way to come back, Twin Falls would be better off for it.

Get our free mobile app

With a few places in the Magic Valley Mall open, and room to expand if it ever becomes an option, could some of these stores eventually make their way to Twin Falls or return for another go-around? There is hope that some of them will eventually end up here. What stores not in the mall would you like to see come back or show up in the area for the first time? The more Twin grows, the more likely it is that these stores will end up here eventually.

Sweet Treat Places Around Twin Falls