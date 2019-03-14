They waited until Captain Marvel had her moment. Now she joins the Avengers in the new trailer for Avengers: Endgame . Thor’s a big fan! Watch it above.

There’s no huge shockers in this, though there are a couple interesting teases of where the movie will go. Still, it’s not like they tell you the Avengers plan to beat Thanos. (Thanos ain’t even in it!) You gotta pay to see the movie to find that out I guess.

We’ll break down the trailer later today. But for now — here’s the official synopsis:

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, “Avengers: Endgame.” Kevin Feige produces “Avengers: Endgame,” and Anthony and Joe Russo are the directors. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau and Stan Lee are the executive producers, and Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay.

Plus, here’s the new poster for the film:

Marvel

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26.