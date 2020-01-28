Challenger Remembered 34 Years Ago Today

34 years ago today that the Challenger tragedy occurred costing the lives of Ellison Onizuka, Christa McAuliffe, Greg Jarvis, Judith Resnik, Mike Smith, Dick Scobee, and Ron McNair. Americans young and old watched as the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded live on national television 73 seconds into its launch. Here is the video from 1986.

Do you remember where you were when it happened? I was a senior in high school in a small town in New Hampshire. The national media had focused on Christa McAuliffe the first teacher who would teach a lesson in space. Children across America were inspired while looking forward to learning from McAuliffe. Sadly, that did not happen. President Reagan addressed the entire nation that night. You can watch that video below.

Later President Reagan spoke again at the memorial service for the astronauts. Here is the complete speech from the service.

34 years ago there was no internet, computers, and few of the luxuries that we enjoy today. If you looking for more details about the history of the Challenger you can read these five facts courtesy of History.

The Challenger tragedy changed not only NASA, but the entire space agency when it comes to safety. The cause of the accident was found to be defective O-rings. Do you remember where you were when it happened?