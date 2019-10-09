I'm going to guess there will be lots of women that will be purchasing tickets to the recently announced Night on Fire charity fashion show with Boise firefighters as the models.

First to get the word out was Idaho News about the fashion show and auction benefit is set to take place on Thursday, November 7th, 2019 at The Riverside Hotel located at 2900 West Chinden Blvd, Boise, ID. The event will be held in the Ponderosa Room.

Doors will be opening at 6:00 p.m. Cocktail hour will begin at 6:15 p.m. The fashion show will begin at 7:30 p.m. and the live auction will get started at 8:15 p.m.

The featured designer for the evening is PAIGE, and the event will be hosted by Piece Unique Clothing Co & Shoez Bubbly Bar