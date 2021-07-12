Coeur d’Alene Has the Zip-Line We All Really Wanted in Twin Falls

I'm terrified of heights, but I was still pretty excited about the zip-line in the Snake River Canyon when it was announced more than a decade ago. I still haven't conquered my fears enough to actually Zip the Snake, but the zip-line also isn't what I thought it would be. I initially thought the zip-line was going to run across the canyon from the Jerome side to the Twin Falls side. That would have been ridiculously awesome: and still terrifying.

Instead we have a variety of smaller zip-lines running along the Twin Falls side of the canyon, which is still cool but not as good as it could be. The zip-line is run by AWOL Adventure Sports and even though it doesn't cross the canyon people still seem to love it.

We can get an idea of what an epic ride it would be to zip across the Snake River Canyon by watching this recent video from YouTube. In Coeur d'Alene there's a massive zip-line that rips across a canyon and the video makes it look awesome. It also looks terrifying and I'd never do it, but it looks great watching others do it.

